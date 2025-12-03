Meesho IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP rises to the highest-ever, signals 44% listing pop; issue booked 8%— Apply or not?

Meesho IPO Day 1 LIVE: Meesho's ₹5,421 crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on December 3. The offer will remain open for bidding till December 5. Meesho IPO price band is fixed in the range of ₹105–111, valuing it at ₹50,096 crore at the upper end.
The issue consists of a fresh issue worth ₹4,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.55 crore shares, valued at ₹1,171 crore at the upper price band. The OFS will see early investors—including Elevation, Peak XV, Venture Highway, and Y Combinator—sell part of their stakes.
Meesho plans to use the IPO proceeds to invest in cloud infrastructure, boost marketing and brand-related initiatives, pursue acquisitions and strategic growth opportunities, and cover general corporate expenses.
In terms of allocation, 75% of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and 10% for retail investors.
Financially, Meesho reported a net loss of ₹3,942 crore in FY25, largely due to one-time exceptional expenses such as reverse flip tax and perquisite tax tied to its transition to a public structure. However, the company significantly reduced its losses to ₹700.72 crore in the first half of FY26, compared with ₹2,513 crore in the same period the previous year.
Revenue from operations climbed to ₹5,577.54 crore in the first six months of FY26, up from ₹4,311.29 crore a year earlier.
Meesho IPO is witnessing a significant demand in the grey market. Meesho IPO GMP today is ₹49 --- highest so far. At the prevailing GMP, Meesho's listing price could be ₹160, signalling a listing pop of 44.14%.
The company is set to list on the stock exchanges on December 10.
Track this space for LIVE updates on Meesho IPO
Meesho Limited is one of the largest pure-play e-commerce with the focus on providing ‘Everyday Low Prices’ to consumers. The company aims to Increase consumer base and their transaction frequency by expanding product listings and seller base and intends to further invest in technology and product development and enhance AI capabilities. The company is focused on making e-commerce affordable and accessible for consumers across India. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity.
— Master Capital Services Ltd.
Meesho IPO opened for the first day of bidding today at 10 am. Investors can apply for the IPO till 5 pm today. Additionally, the IPO will open in the same window over the next two days.
Meesho announced on Tuesday that it has raised a little over ₹2,439 crore from anchor investors—including SBI Mutual Fund, Fidelity Funds, and BlackRock—ahead of its IPO opening.
According to PTI sources, the anchor portion drew demand of more than ₹80,000 crore, nearly 30 times oversubscription. A total of 60 investors participated, featuring major domestic institutional players as well as prominent global names such as the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Tiger Global, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, as listed in a circular issued on the BSE website.
On the domestic side, investors such as SBI MF, UTI MF, Tata MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Axis MF, Bandhan MF, and HSBC MF received allocations. In total, Meesho allotted 21.97 crore equity shares at ₹111 per share, raising ₹2,439.5 crore.
Meesho IPO is witnessing a significant demand in the grey market. Meesho IPO GMP today is ₹49 --- highest so far. At the prevailing GMP, Meesho's listing price could be ₹160, signalling a listing pop of 44.14%.
The company is set to list on the stock exchanges on December 10.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.