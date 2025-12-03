Meesho IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP rises to the highest-ever, signals 44% listing pop; issue booked 8%— Apply or not?

Meesho IPO Day 1 LIVE: Meesho's ₹5,421 crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on December 3. The offer will remain open for bidding till December 5. Meesho IPO price band is fixed in the range of ₹105–111, valuing it at ₹50,096 crore at the upper end.

The issue consists of a fresh issue worth ₹4,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.55 crore shares, valued at ₹1,171 crore at the upper price band. The OFS will see early investors—including Elevation, Peak XV, Venture Highway, and Y Combinator—sell part of their stakes.

Meesho plans to use the IPO proceeds to invest in cloud infrastructure, boost marketing and brand-related initiatives, pursue acquisitions and strategic growth opportunities, and cover general corporate expenses.

In terms of allocation, 75% of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and 10% for retail investors.

Financially, Meesho reported a net loss of ₹3,942 crore in FY25, largely due to one-time exceptional expenses such as reverse flip tax and perquisite tax tied to its transition to a public structure. However, the company significantly reduced its losses to ₹700.72 crore in the first half of FY26, compared with ₹2,513 crore in the same period the previous year.

Revenue from operations climbed to ₹5,577.54 crore in the first six months of FY26, up from ₹4,311.29 crore a year earlier.

Meesho IPO GMP

Meesho IPO is witnessing a significant demand in the grey market. Meesho IPO GMP today is ₹49 --- highest so far. At the prevailing GMP, Meesho's listing price could be ₹160, signalling a listing pop of 44.14%.

The company is set to list on the stock exchanges on December 10.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Meesho IPO