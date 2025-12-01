Meesho IPO vs Vidya Wires IPO vs Aequs IPO: What GMP signals about upcoming IPOs

Following an intense IPO market in November, it appears that the trend is continuing into December. The primary market is expected to remain active in the first week of December, with three mainboard IPOs scheduled to open on Wednesday, December 3.

While we currently observe indications that align with the fatigue factor mentioned by experts, there are some positive signs; however, the overall level of optimism is not particularly strong. The Meesho IPO, Vidya Wires IPO, and Aequs IPO are all set to open for subscription.

Let's take a look at the grey market premium (GMP) trends and details:

Meesho IPO GMP today Meesho IPO GMP (grey market premium) today stands at ₹42. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Meesho share price was indicated at ₹153 apiece, which is 37.84% higher than the IPO price of ₹111.

Considering the grey market activities from the last five sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upwards and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP is ₹33.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹42, as per expert opinions.

Meesho, an e-commerce platform supported by SoftBank, aims to raise ₹5,421 crore through its upcoming initial public offering, which is scheduled to open for subscription on December 3.

The company has set a share price range of ₹105-111, which places Meesho's valuation at ₹50,096 crore (USD 5.6 billion) at the upper end of the price scale. In the announcement made on Friday, Meesho stated that the public offering will close on December 5, with allocations for anchor investors arranged for December 2.

Vidya Wires IPO GMP today Vidya Wires IPO GMP today stands at ₹10. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vidya Wires share price was indicated at ₹62 apiece, which is 19.23% higher than the IPO price of ₹52.

Considering the activities in the grey market over the last four sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a solid listing. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP stands at ₹8.00, while the highest is ₹10.

Winding and conductivity products producer Vidya Wires has set a price range of ₹48-52 per share for its upcoming ₹300-crore initial public offering. If the price reaches the upper limit, the company's valuation will surpass ₹1,100 crore.

The initial public offering will be open for subscription from December 3 to December 5, with allocations for anchor investors planned for December 2, according to the company's announcement.

Aequs IPO GMP today Aequs IPO GMP today stands at ₹43.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Aequs share price was indicated at ₹167.5 apiece, which is 35.08% higher than the IPO price of ₹124.

Aequs, a contract manufacturing firm specializing in consumer durable goods and aerospace components, revealed on Friday a price range of ₹118-124 per share for its forthcoming initial public offering valued at ₹922 crore.

If set at the maximum price, the company's valuation will surpass ₹8,300 crore. The share offering is set to open for subscriptions on December 3 and will close on December 5, with allocations for anchor investors scheduled for December 2, as per Aequs's public announcement.