Bumper Debut! Meesho share price lists at solid 46% premium over IPO price

Meesho share price: Shares of Indian e-commerce platform Meesho Limited debuted at a solid 46% premium on the Indian stock market today, December 10, after drawing bumper bids for its initial share sale.

Meesho share price opened at ₹162.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), as against the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹111 — a premium of 46.40%. Meanwhile, on the BSE, Meesho share price got listed at a solid premium of 45.23% at ₹161.20.

Advertisement

The listing beat expectations as signaled by the latest grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of listing, Meesho IPO GMP today was ₹43, hinting at a listing gain of 38.7%.

Meesho IPO details SoftBank-backed e-commerce company Meesho saw overwhelming investor interest as its ₹5,421-crore IPO was subscribed 79.02 times during the three-day bidding process between December 3 and December 5.

According to NSE data, the issue received bids for 21,96,29,80,575 shares against the 27,79,38,446 shares on offer.

Demand was led by strong institutional participation. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 120.18 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment saw 38.15 times subscription. The Retail Individual Investors (RII) portion was subscribed 19.04 times.

Advertisement

Ahead of the issue, Meesho raised ₹2,439 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday.

The IPO, priced in the range of ₹105–111 per share, values Meesho at ₹50,096 crore (about USD 5.6 billion) at the upper end. The offer consisted of a fresh issue worth ₹4,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.55 crore shares amounting to ₹1,171 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹5,421 crore.

Meesho IPO

Meesho plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its cloud infrastructure, expand marketing and branding efforts, pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions and strategic initiatives, and for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement