Meesho IPO opens next week: GMP, date, price and other details in 10 points

Meesho IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho is set to open next week. Meesho is a multi-sided technology platform driving e-commerce in India by bringing together four key stakeholders, namely consumers, sellers, logistics partners and content creators. It emerged as India’s largest in terms of number of placed orders and annual transacting users among e-commerce players in India in the last 12 months period ended September 30.

In FY25, Meesho connected over 5 lakh transacting sellers with 199 million annual transacting users, facilitating 1.8 billion placed orders. The company's Net Merchandise Value (NMV) grew 29% year-on-year to ₹29,988 crore in FY25, following 21% growth in FY24.

Meesho IPO GMP, price band, 10 key points 1. Meesho IPO GMP today: Meesho IPO GMP today is ₹39.50. Taking into consideration the upper end of the price band and the current Meesho IPO GMP, the shares of the company are expected to list at ₹150.50 apiece. This is a premium of 35.59% as compared to Meesho IPO price band.

2. Meesho IPO date: Meesho IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, December 3 and closes on Friday, December 5 after three days of bidding.

3. Meesho IPO price band: The Meesho IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹105 and ₹115 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each.

4. Meesho IPO lot size: The lot size for the Meesho IPO that is opening next week is 135. This means that investors will have to invest a minimum of ₹14,985 to buy one lot of the shares. Retail investors can buy a minimum of one lot and in lots of 135 shares thereafter.

5. Meesho IPO Anchor investors: The anchor investor portion for the Meesho IPO is scheduled to open on Tuesday, December 2.

6. Meesho IPO details: Meesho IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 38.29 crore shares aggregating to ₹4,250 crore and offer for sale of 10.55 crore shares totalling to ₹1,171.20 crore. The public offer is a book-build issue amounting to ₹5,421.20 crore.

7. Meesho IPO objectives: In its red herring prospectus, Meesho said it will use the proceeds from the fresh issue to invest in its subsidiary Meesho Technologies Private Limited for investment in cloud infrastructure. It will also use the proceeds for paying salaries to existing and replacement hires for the Machine Learning and AI and technology teams, and expenditure towards marketing and brand initiatives taken up by its subsidiary. The proceeds will also be used to fund inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

8. Meesho IPO listing date and allotment details: The Meesho IPO share allotment date is likely on Monday, December 8. Credit of shares to successful bidders will be done on December 9, while initiation of refunds to unsuccessful investors will also be done on the same day. Shares of Meesho are set to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 10.

9. Lead Manager and Registrar of Meesho IPO: Meesho IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd. and the book running lead manager is Kotak Mahindra Capital.