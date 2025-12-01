Meesho IPO opens soon: GMP, price, date, review, other details you may like to know

Meesho IPO: SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) this week, starting from 3 December 2025, as the company aims to raise funds from the stock market through a fresh issue and offer for sale component.

The company brings together four stakeholders, such as the consumers, sellers, logistics partners and content creators, through its multi-sided technology e-commerce platform in India.

As the company aims to raise nearly ₹5,421 crore from its public issue, let's take a look at 10 things an investor should know before investing in the primary issue.

Meesho IPO — 10 things to know 1. Meesho IPO key dates: Meesho IPO is set to open for public subscription on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, and is scheduled to close on Friday, 5 December 2025, after completing its three-day bidding round.

2. Meesho IPO offer details: The company is offering a book-built public issue comprising a fresh issue of 38.29 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹4,250 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 0.55 crore shares, which makes up to ₹1,171.20 crore.

The company is estimated to raise nearly ₹5,421.20 crore from the IPO round.

3. Meesho IPO OFS shareholder details: Elevation Capital, Peak XV Partners, Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Kumar, Venture Highway, Golden Summit Ltd, Y Combinator Continuity, Man Hay Tam, Sarin Family India, and Gemini Investments are the shareholders selling stake via the IPO round.

4. Meesho IPO price band: The company has fixed the price band of the IPO in the range of ₹105 to ₹111 per equity share with the face value of ₹10 apiece, and a lot size of 135 shares per lot.

5. Meesho IPO objective: Meesho aims to use ₹1,390 crore raised from the IPO round towards cloud infrastructure in one of its subsidiary companies, named Meesho Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The company also aims to use ₹480 crore to pay salaries to existing and replacement hires for the Machine Learning and AI and technology teams.

Meesho will also use ₹1,020 crore raised from the IPO round towards funding capex in marketing and brand activities, along with certain funds for its acquisitions and other strategic initiatives. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

6. Meesho IPO anchor date: The Meesho IPO is set to hold its anchor book round for the marquee investors on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, ahead of the IPO open dates.

7. Meesho IPO allotment & listing date: Shares of the company are expected to be allocated to the investors on Monday, 8 December 2025, and the stock are estimated to be listed on the BSE and NSE indices on Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

8. Meesho IPO book-runner & registrar: Kotak Mahindra Capital, JPMorgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book runners for the public issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar for the offer.

9. Meesho IPO GMP today: As of Monday, 1 December 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Meesho IPO stood at ₹42 per share. With the upper price band of the public issue at ₹111, the company's stock is expected to be listed at ₹153 apiece, marking a premium of 38%, according to IPO India data.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator which shows the investors' willingness to invest their funds into a primary issue.

10. Meesho IPO review: The company's RHP filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) shows that Meesho's net loss for the April to September period narrowed to ₹700.71 crore in the financial year 2025-26, compared to a ₹2,512.89 crore net loss in the same period the previous year.

The company's revenue from core operations rose to ₹5,577.53 crore in H1 of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared to ₹4,311.28 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's net worth dropped to ₹968.87 crore in the first half of the financial year 2025-26, compared to ₹2,277.29 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the company's filings.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.