Meesho IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, date, price, review, other details in 10 points about upcoming IPO

Meesho IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Meesho Ltd. is set to hit the Indian primary market on December 3, 2025, i.e., tomorrow. The e-commerce company has declared the Meesho IPO price band at ₹105 to ₹111 per equity share. The public issue is a combination of new shares and an offer for sale (OFS). The company aims to raise ₹5,421.20 crore, out of which ₹4,250 crore is intended to be raised through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹1,171.20 crore is reserved for the OFS route. The upcoming IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

According to market observers, shares of Meesho Ltd. are available in the grey market ahead of the Meesho IPO issue opening date. They said that Meesho shares are available at a premium of ₹42 in the grey market today. This means Meesho IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹42.

Meesho IPO details Here we list out important Meesho IPO details in 10 points that you may like to know before investing:

1] Meesho IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of Meesho Ltd are available at a premium of ₹42 in the grey market today.

2] Meesho IPO date: The public issue will open on 3 December 2025 and will remain open until 5 December 2025.

3] Meesho IPO price: The e-commerce company has declared the Meesho IPO price band at ₹105 to ₹111 per equity share.

4] Meesho IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹5,421.20 crore, out of which ₹4,250 crore is intended through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹1,171.20 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

5] Meesho IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the upcoming IPO in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 135 company shares.

6] Meesho IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allotment is 6 December 2025. However, in the case of a delay due to Saturday falling on 6 December 2025, the most likely Meesho IPO allotment date will be 8 December 2025.

7] Meesho IPO registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the fresh capital-cum offer for sale.

8] Meesho IPO lead managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

9] Meesho IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and the most likely date for share listing is 10 December 2025.

10] Meesho IPO review: In FY25, Meesho Ltd.'s revenue increased by 26% YoY, while its profit after tax (PAT) dropped by 1103%. At the end of FY23, FY24, and FY25, Meesho's net worth stood at ₹2,548.31 crore, ₹2,301.64 crore, and ₹1,561.88 crore, respectively. At the end of Q2 FY26, the company's net worth stood at ₹968.87 crore. The company's total income in this period stood at ₹5,897.69 crore, ₹7,859.24 crore, and ₹9,900.90 crore, respectively. The company's total revenue at the end of Q2FY26 stood at ₹5,857.69 crore.

