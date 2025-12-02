Meesho IPO: SoftBank-backed firm raises ₹2,439 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue — Check details

Meesho IPO: SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho completed its anchor book round on Tuesday, 2 December 2025. The company raised ₹2,439 crore from the marquee investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), according to an exchange filing.

Meesho allocated a total of 21,97,78,524 or more than 21.97 crore equity shares with a face value of Re 1 apiece, at an allocation price of ₹111 per share, as per the BSE filing.

The anchor filing also showed that the e-commerce company allocated a total of 9,36,92,295 equity shares, or over 9.36 crore shares, to 14 mutual funds through a total of 52 schemes.

GIC, Fidelity, BlackRock, Dragoneer Investment Group, Morgan Stanley Investment Management (Counterpoint Global), Goldman Sachs Asset Management, SBI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, and Aditya Birla Mutual Fund were among other investment giants that invested in the IPO round.

SBI Balanced Advantage Fund at 8.4%, Government of Singapore at 6.78%, SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund at 5.33%, and Fidelity at 3.78% were the top investors of the Meesho IPO.

Meesho IPO latest GMP As of Tuesday, 2 December 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Meesho IPO stood at ₹47 per share. With the upper price band of ₹111 per share, the company's shares are expected to be listed at ₹158 apiece, marking a listing gain of 42%, according to IPO India data.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator which shows the investors' willingness to invest their funds into a primary issue.

Meesho IPO details Meesho IPO is offering a book-built issue, offering a combination of a fresh issue of 38.29 crore shares aggregating to ₹4,250 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 0.55 crore shares, which makes up to ₹1,171.20 crore.

The company's IPO is set to open for public subscription on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, and is scheduled to close on Friday, 5 December 2025. The company has fixed the price band of the IPO in the range of ₹105 to ₹111 per equity share with a lot size of 135 shares per lot.

Meesho shares are expected to be allocated to the bidders on Monday, 8 December 2025, and the stock are estimated to be listed on Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, JPMorgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book runners of the public issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar to the offer.

