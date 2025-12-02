Can Meesho turn its massive reach into real profits? Its IPO will tell
Mayur Bhalerao 6 min read 02 Dec 2025, 09:00 am IST
Summary
India’s value-commerce player Meesho seeks ₹5,421 crore to fuel its massive scale and AI-powered strategy. Its biggest challenge now is converting high order volume into sustainable profit while managing costly cash-on-delivery.
MUMBAI: SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho comes to the public markets this week confident in a model that has rewritten India’s e-commerce rules—building a vast, low-price marketplace with one of the industry’s lowest average order values (AOVs), even as it continues to test that model’s limits.
