Meesho IPO vs Vidya Wires IPO vs Aequs IPO: GMP, experts bet high on this upcoming IPO

The primary market is all set to witness opening of three mainboard IPOs tomorrow - Meesho IPO, Vidya Wires IPO, and Aequs IPO. All three IPOs will open on Wednesday, December 3, for bidding and close on Friday, December 5.

Meesho IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 38.29 crore shares aggregating to ₹4,250.00 crores and offer for sale of 10.55 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,171.20 crores.

Meanwhile, Vidya Wires IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 5.27 crore shares aggregating to ₹274.00 crores and offer for sale of 0.50 crore shares aggregating to ₹26.01 crores.

Aequs IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 5.40 crore shares aggregating to ₹670.00 crores and offer for sale of 2.03 crore shares aggregating to ₹251.81 crores.

Meesho IPO vs Vidya Wires IPO vs Aequs IPO: Here's what GMP indicates ahead of subscription Ahead of the subscription period, Meesho IPO and Aequs IPO are witnessing strong grey buzz, while sentiment for Vidya Wires IPO in the grey market appears to be weakening.

The shares of Meesho IPO is currently trading at a premium of ₹45, whereas, shares of Vidya Wires IPO and Aequs IPO is trading at premium of ₹5 and ₹44.5, respectively.

As per Investorgain, Meesho’s IPO is showing a GMP of +45, suggesting a likely listing price of around ₹156. Vidya Wires’ IPO has a GMP of +5, indicating an expected listing price of about ₹57. Meanwhile, Aequs IPO carries a GMP of +44.5, pointing to a probable listing price near ₹168.5.

Meesho IPO vs Vidya Wires IPO vs Aequs IPO: Here's what experts say Prasenjit Paul, Equity Research Analyst at Paul Asset & Fund Manager of 129 Wealth Fund, believes that the investment in the upcoming IPOs depends on whether you are seeking immediate listing gains or long-term investment.

“If your primary goal is to earn listing gains, then we suggest Meesho, being a high-growth ecommerce company with huge growth headroom in India’s massive Tier 2 & 3 cities and beyond. Although it has turned profitable recently, the sustainability of its profits and its high valuation are key monitorables,” Paul said.

Paul further said that Aequs has a presence in the high-potential aerospace and consumer manufacturing sectors and is riding on the “Made in India” theme, but it is a loss-making entity. Thus, it is suited for long term investors with a higher risk profile.

On the Vidya Wires IPO, the analyst said that the company engaged in manufacturing copper and aluminum wires, commoditized segment. So, Vidya Wires may not generate high listing gains compared to Meesho and Aequs.

Long term or short-term gains On the other hand, Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst at Mehta equities Ltd, said that for growth-oriented investors who are willing to take a measured level of risk for potentially higher long-term returns, Meesho’s offering appears more attractive given its strong scale advantages, meaningful growth potential in under-penetrated mass-market e-commerce, and improving cash-flow trajectory.

“If the company continues to execute well on its expansion and profitability roadmap, it stands to benefit from the structural rise in India’s value-driven online retail segment. On the other hand, investors who prefer value-driven opportunities, export-led manufacturing exposure, and a more conservative risk profile may find Aequs Ltd better aligned with their objectives. Aequs provides access to a niche aerospace manufacturing segment backed by long-term industry demand, while also maintaining a diversified presence in consumer-focused manufacturing, making it a steadier and fundamentals-driven investment proposition,” Tapse said.

Tapse believes that Aequs offers compelling long-term investment potential as it provides niche exposure to India’s “Make in India, Make for the World” manufacturing theme, particularly within the high-value aerospace and precision engineering segments.

“Aequs looks like differentiated and strategically positioned business, well suited for investors seeking long-term exposure to high-barrier, export-driven manufacturing growth,” Tapse added.