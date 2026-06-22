Meet Mahendra Nahata, the man who is set to reap 100-fold from Jio Platforms IPO

BENGALURU : A businessman instrumental in Reliance Industries Ltd’s telecom entry 16 years ago now stands to gain substantially from Jio Platforms Ltd’s proposed listing, likely realising over a 100-fold gain on a six-year-old investment.
BENGALURU : A businessman instrumental in Reliance Industries Ltd’s telecom entry 16 years ago now stands to gain substantially from Jio Platforms Ltd’s proposed listing, likely realising over a 100-fold gain on a six-year-old investment.
Mahendra Nahata’s 0.54% holding in Jio Platforms, purchased for ₹48 crore in 2020, is now worth $611 million ( ₹5,800 crore) based on a Motilal Oswal analysis that values the telecom and digital giant at $114 billion. This dramatic increase stems from his early association with Reliance's telecom push.
Mahendra Nahata’s 0.54% holding in Jio Platforms, purchased for ₹48 crore in 2020, is now worth $611 million ( ₹5,800 crore) based on a Motilal Oswal analysis that values the telecom and digital giant at $114 billion. This dramatic increase stems from his early association with Reliance's telecom push.
Jio Platforms, incorporated on 15 November 2019, filed its draft prospectus on Friday to issue 270 million new shares, reducing Reliance Industries’ ownership from 66.43% to 64.5%. Reliance has yet to reveal its fundraising target or the price at which it will offer its shares.
On 7 July 2020, eight months after Jio Platforms was set up, the Nahata family, including son and daughter, acquired 0.414% (37.04 million shares) at ₹10 each by converting Compulsorily Convertible Debentures, the DRHP shows. At the same time, Reliance issued 10.83 million shares (0.121%) to the Nahata family, increasing its stake in Jio Platforms to 0.536%.
It is important to note that on the same day Reliance gave shares to Nahata, the conglomerate also allotted the first tranche of shares to Meta at ₹488.34 each, marking the start of a wave of investments from major global players. Thirteen investors, including Google, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity firms, invested ₹1,52,056 crore to buy about 33% of Jio Platforms. Meta and Google received shares at ₹488.34 each, while others paid ₹549.31 each, according to the DRHP.
Currently, no investor, including Nahata, plans to sell shares in the proposed Jio Platforms public issue.
Nahata declined to comment, saying queries should be directed to Jio Platforms. An email sent to Jio Platforms on Friday remained unanswered.
Where it began
How did Mahendra Nahata, now 67, acquire Jio Platforms shares?
On 11 June 2010, Nahata’s Infotel Broadband Services won pan-India telecom spectrum for ₹12,872 crore. Just hours later, Reliance Industries purchased a 95% stake in Infotel Broadband for ₹4,800 crore, while Nahata retained a 5% stake. Reliance subsequently paid for the spectrum Infotel had won.
Over the next decade, Reliance poured billions of dollars into its telecom venture, which expanded its stake in Infotel Broadband, renamed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd in 2013, from 95% to 99.44% by March 2018. During this time, Nahata did not contribute further capital, and his stake fell below 0.5%.
In 2019, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd became a Jio Platforms subsidiary, at which point Nahata received financial instruments that eventually converted to his Jio Platforms shares a year later, tracing a direct connection between his early stake and his current holding.
Details on the conversion ratio for Nahata’s stake and the rationale for Reliance's issuance of new shares to his family in 2020 could not be ascertained.
HFCL days
Infotel Broadband, set up by Nahata in 2007, was not his first business. He started Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd in 1987. In the late 1980s, New Delhi pushed to expand landline connectivity, opening opportunities for telecom equipment makers and drawing businessmen like Nahata, whose family was in the tea business.
During this three-decade journey, some of Nahata's business dealings have drawn scrutiny. In the mid-90s, he was linked to then-telecom minister Sukh Ram; both faced allegations of misconduct after HFCL won a basic telephony licence. Ram was convicted and sentenced to five years, while neither HFCL nor Nahata were found guilty.
In the late 90s, stockbroker Ketan Parekh allegedly manipulated the shares of 10 firms, including HFCL, with the help of promoters. HFCL settled with the market regulator by paying a ₹10 crore fine in 2010.
On 8 May 2015, a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, tabled in Parliament, criticized the department of telecom’s (DoT) diligence in conducting spectrum auctions for Broadband Wireless Access services. The report said the DoT should have ensured confidentiality, noting bidders could not discuss participation. Reliance had acquired Infotel only hours after Nahata’s firm won the licence.
HFCL, a listed telecom equipment firm, posted ₹4,950 crore revenue and ₹329.5 crore profit for the year ended March 2026.
Separately, Reliance Industries also owned 4.65% of HFCL as of the end of March 2026, held through two of its subsidiaries: 1.48% through Reliance Ventures Ltd and 3.17% through Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd.
(Devina Sengupta in Mumbai contributed to the story)