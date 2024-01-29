Megatherm Induction IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 11.88 times; here's GMP and other details
Megatherm Induction IPO has received bids for 3,96,37,200 shares against 33,19,200 shares on the offer on the first day of bidding.
The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Megatherm Induction received a good response from investors on Monday, January 29, as the public issue was subscribed 11.88 times on the first day of bidding.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started