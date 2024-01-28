Megatherm Induction IPO: Here's date, price band, GMP and other key details
The company had raised ₹15.36 crore from anchor investors on January 25. Meru Investment Fund, Bengal Finance and Investment and Chattisgarh Investments were among the participants in the anchor book round.
Induction heating equipment maker Megatherm Induction initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription tomorrow, Monday, January 29 and will close on Wednesday, January 31.
