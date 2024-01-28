Megatherm Induction IPO: Here's date, price band, GMP and other key details

Induction heating equipment maker Megatherm Induction initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription tomorrow, Monday, January 29 and will close on Wednesday, January 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The small and medium enterprises (SME) IPO is a is a book built issue of ₹53.91 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 49.92 lakh shares.

Megatherm Induction IPO price band is set at ₹100 to ₹108 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹129,600. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to ₹259,200.

Not more than 50 percent of the issue is reserved for QIB, not less than 35 percent of the offer is reserved for retail investors and not less than 15 percent of the issue is reserved for NII (HNI) investors.

The company had raised ₹15.36 crore from anchor investors on January 25. Meru Investment Fund, Bengal Finance and Investment and Chattisgarh Investments were among the participants in the anchor book round. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shesadri Bhusan Chanda, Satadri Chanda and Megatherm Electronics Private Limited are the promoters of the company.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Megatherm Induction IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Megatherm Induction IPO is Hem Finlease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The allotment for the Megatherm Induction IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Megatherm Induction IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, February 5, 2024.

Megatherm Induction IPO GMP today As per the stock market observers, Megatherm Induction share price is quoting at a premium of ₹75 in the grey market today. This means Megatherm Induction IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹75, which has been the same since January 24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Incorporated in 2010, Megatherm Induction Limited manufactures induction heating and melting products using electrical induction such as induction melting furnaces and induction heating equipment. Megatherm Induction is a subsidiary of Megatherm Electronics Private Limited.

