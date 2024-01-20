Megatherm Induction IPO: Price band set at ₹100-108 per share; check GMP, issue details, key dates, more
Megatherm Induction IPO price band set at ₹100-108 per share, open for subscription from Jan 25 to Jan 30, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.
