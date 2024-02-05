Megatherm Induction share price makes a bumper debut, stock lists with 83% premium at ₹198 on NSE SME
Megatherm Induction share price debuts at ₹198 on NSE SME, 83.33% higher than issue price.
Megatherm Induction IPO listing price: Megatherm Induction share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Megatherm Induction share price was listed at ₹198, which is 83.33% higher than the issue price of ₹108.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started