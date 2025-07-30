Mehul Colours IPO Day 1: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Mehul Colours IPO Day 1: The issue opened for subscription on July 30, 2025, and will close on August 1, 2025. Check here for subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know
Mehul Colours' IPO was subscribed 0.92 times by 3:30 PM on 30 July. The public issue had been subscribed 0.25 times by individual investors, 0.47 times by QIBs, and 3.07 times by NIIs.
Mehul Colours' IPO bidding commenced on July 30, 2025, and will finish on August 1, 2025. The allotment for the Mehul Colours IPO is planned to be completed on Monday, August 4, 2025. Mehul Colours' IPO will be listed on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date of Wednesday, August 6, 2025.
Mehul Colours IPO is a book-building issue of ₹21.66 crores. The offering is for a fresh issue of equity shares totaling 30.08 lakh shares.
Mehul Colours' IPO price range, or price band, had been set from ₹68 to ₹72 per share.
The lot size for an application is 1,600. However, minimum bid size s for 3200 shares. Individual investors (retail) require a minimum investment of two lots; the investment is 217,600 for 3,200 shares . The minimum investment for HNI is 3 lots (4,800 shares) of ₹345,600.
Seren Capital Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Mehul Colours IPO, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrant. Asnani Stock Broker Private Limited is the market maker for the Mehul Colours IPO.
Mehul Colours IPO GMP, or Grey Market Premium, stood at Nil on July 30. This means that the shares of Mehul Colours are trading without any premium over the upper band of the issue price of ₹72 in the grey market. This also means that investors are expecting a listing of Mehul Colours shares without any premium and close to the upper band of the issue price of ₹72.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
