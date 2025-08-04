Mehul Colours IPO share allotment in focus today; GMP, how to check status in 5 steps

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mehul Colours, a manufacturer and exporter of masterbatches, witnessed an overall decent subscription. The ₹21.66 crore SME IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 30, and ended on Friday, August 1, was subscribed to about eight times.

The retail portion of the issue was booked 3.56 times, while the segment reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 11 times. The qualified institutional buyer's segment was booked 13.5 times.

Now that the subscription window has closed, the focus is on the share allotment.

The company is likely to finalise share allotment today, Monday, August 4. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Tuesday, August 5, while those who do not receive an allotment will likely receive refunds on the same day. The stock may debut on the BSE SME on Wednesday, August 6.

How to check Mehul Colours IPO share allotment status online? Investors who placed bets on the SME IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website or on the BSE's official website.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the official registrar of the book build issue.

How to check Mehul Colours IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct weblink.

Step 2: From the three options to choose a server, select any one.

Step 3: From the "Select Company" dropdown, select Mehul Colours.

Step 4: From the "Select Selection Type" dropdown, choose one option. You can choose either application number/CAF number, beneficiary ID, or PAN.

Step 5: Enter the captcha and hit "Search".

Your Mehul Colours IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen if the share allotment has been finalised.

How to check Mehul Colours IPO allotment status on BSE? To check Mehul Colours IPO allotment status online on the BSE website, one needs to log in at the direct BSE link and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Log in to the BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' in the issue type option.

Step 3: Select 'Mehul Colours IPO'.

Step 4: Fill in the application number or PAN card details in the given space.

Step 5: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and click on the 'Search' option.

Your Mehul Colours IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

Mehul Colours IPO GMP today According to market sources, the last grey market premium (GMP) of the stock was ₹6. Considering the upper price band of the issue of ₹72, the estimated listing price of the stock is ₹78, a premium of 8.3 per cent.

