Mehul Telecom IPO allotment to be finalised today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Mehul Telecom IPO allotment date: The Mehul Telecom IPO share allotment will be finalised today Wednesday, 22 April. Investors who applied for the Mehul Telecom IPO can check the Mehul Telecom IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Mehul Telecom IPO subscription status on the third bidding day was 44.91 times, as per chittorgarh.com

Investors can determine if they have received shares and the respective amounts by checking the allocation guidelines. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will initiate the refund process for those applicants who were not granted any shares. Shares that have been successfully allocated will be credited to the individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Thursday, April 23. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Mehul Telecom IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, April 24.

Mehul Telecom IPO GMP is +3. Considering the upper end of Mehul Telecom price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mehul Telecom share price was indicated at ₹101 apiece, which is 3.06% higher than the IPO price of ₹98.

Based on the grey market trends from the last 13 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently on the rise and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The lowest observed GMP is ₹0.00, whereas the highest recorded GMP stands at ₹5, according to analysts.

How to check Mehul Telecom IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Navigate to the Kfin Technologies Ltd website at https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ By clicking on the link, you’ll have the choice to check the status via one of five different links.

Step 2: Once you choose one of the five URLs, select "Mehul Telecom IPO" from the dropdown menu titled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To see the status, input your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If you decide to use the application number, begin by entering your application number and the captcha code. Next, click "Submit."

- If you select the Demat Account option, enter your account details along with the captcha code. Then, press "Submit."

- For the third option, which is PAN, input your PAN number together with the captcha code. Finally, click "Submit."

How to check Mehul Telecom IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Pick 'Equity' from the options listed under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3: Select the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and indicate the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN.