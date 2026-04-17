Mehul Telecom IPO Day 1: Issue booked 65% so far; NIIs steal the show. Check GMP, issue details, key dates

The Mehul Telecom IPO started on Friday, April 17 and is set to end on Tuesday, April 21. Mehul Telecom IPO price band has been established at ₹96 to ₹98 per equity share, each having a face value of ₹10. Investors are allowed to place bids for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares, with additional shares to be bid in multiples of 1,200.

Mehul Telecom Private Ltd operates a multi-brand retail chain for mobile devices, providing smartphones and accessories through a combined “COCO” (Company Owned, Company Operated) and “FOFO” (Franchisee Owned, Franchisee Operated) model.

The company sells connected lifestyle products and peripherals, including wearables, audio devices, and power solutions such as speakers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, tablets, mobile cases, phone chargers, screen protectors, power banks, phone warranty plans, fire sticks, car holders, USB drives, and more from various brands.

The allocation of issues is divided nearly evenly, with approximately 50% set aside for qualified institutional buyers, around 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35% designated for retail investors, demonstrating a well-balanced distribution among the categories.

On the financial front, the company has demonstrated consistent growth. For the nine-month period ending December 2025, it reported revenues of ₹152 crore and a profit after tax of ₹7.07 crore, up from a profit of ₹5.74 crore in FY25, highlighting an upward trend in earnings.

Mehul Telecom IPO GMP today Mehul Telecom IPO GMP is +4.5. Considering the upper end of Mehul Telecom price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mehul Telecom share price was indicated at ₹102.5 apiece, which is 4.59% higher than the IPO price of ₹98.

According to the grey market activities from the past eight sessions, today's IPO GMP is on the rise, indicating a solid listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹4.50, as per experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Mehul Telecom IPO subscription status Mehul Telecom IPO subscription status is 65% on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 50%, and NII portion is booked 1.91x. The QIB segment is yet to be booked.

The company has received bids for 12,40,800 shares against 18,96,000 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 12:09 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Mehul Telecom IPO details The issue, amounting to approximately ₹28 crore, comprises a new issue of 28.29 lakh shares. The company aims to finalize the allotment by April 22, with the listing planned for April 24 on the BSE SME platform.

Funds raised from the issue will primarily be utilized to meet working capital needs, while the remaining amount will be directed towards general corporate purposes to support the company’s expansion initiatives.

Cumulative Capital Pvt. Ltd acts as the book running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd serves as the registrar for this issue. Nikunj Stock Brokers Ltd is designated as the Market Maker for the company.