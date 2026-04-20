Mehul Telecom IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed over 6x so far; NIIs steal the show. Check GMP, issue details

The Mehul Telecom IPO commenced on Friday, April 17, and will close on Tuesday, April 21. The price range for the Mehul Telecom IPO has been set between ₹96 and ₹98 for each equity share, which has a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares, with further shares available for bidding in increments of 1,200.

Mehul Telecom Private Ltd runs a retail chain that features multiple mobile device brands, offering smartphones and accessories via a blend of “COCO” (Company Owned, Company Operated) and “FOFO” (Franchisee Owned, Franchisee Operated) formats.

The company markets connected lifestyle products and accessories, which include wearables, audio products, and power solutions like speakers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, tablets, mobile cases, phone chargers, screen protectors, power banks, phone warranty plans, fire sticks, car holders, USB drives, and more from a range of different brands.

The allocation of issues is balanced, with about 50% allocated for qualified institutional buyers, roughly 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35% reserved for retail investors, illustrating a fair allocation across the segments.

From a financial perspective, the company has shown steady growth. For the nine-month period ending December 2025, it recorded revenues of ₹152 crore and a profit after tax of ₹7.07 crore, an increase from a profit of ₹5.74 crore in FY25, indicating a positive trend in earnings.

Mehul Telecom IPO GMP today Mehul Telecom IPO GMP is +5. Considering the upper end of Mehul Telecom price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mehul Telecom share price was indicated at ₹103 apiece, which is 5.10% higher than the IPO price of ₹98.

Analysing the grey market trends over the past 11 sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a robust listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the highest is ₹5, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Mehul Telecom IPO subscription status Mehul Telecom IPO subscription status is 6.60x on day 2 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 5.90x, and NII portion is booked 15.39x. The QIB segment is booked 1.34x.

The company has received bids for 1,25,12,400 shares against 18,96,000 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 13:44 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Mehul Telecom IPO details The issue, totaling around ₹28 crore, consists of a fresh issuance of 28.29 lakh shares. The company intends to complete the allotment by April 22, with a listing on the BSE SME platform scheduled for April 24.

The funds generated from this issue will primarily be used to fulfill working capital requirements, while the surplus will be allocated for general corporate purposes to bolster the company’s expansion efforts.

Cumulative Capital Pvt Ltd acts as the book-running lead manager, with Kfin Technologies Ltd appointed as the registrar for this issue. Nikunj Stock Brokers Ltd has been designated as the Market Maker for the company.

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