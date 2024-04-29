Active Stocks
Men grooming brand Menhood receives NSE's nod for SME IPO

Vaamanaa Sethi

SKI Capital Services will be sole Lead Manager to the issue. “SKI Capital will bring their extensive expertise and support to this pivotal phase of Menhood’s growth,” the company said in a statement.

Menhood IPOPremium
Menhood IPO

Men's grooming brand Menhood, on April 29, said that it has received National Stock Exchange (NSE) approval to launch small and medium enterprise (SME) initial public offerings (IPO).

SKI Capital Services will be sole Lead Manager to the issue. "SKI Capital will bring their extensive expertise and support to this pivotal phase of Menhood's growth," the company said in a statement.

SKI is a SEBI-registered - Category 1 Merchant Banker with an experience of more than three decades in capital markets. Last year, SKI Capital's AIF had closed a target corpus of  600 that would be focused on sustainable growth and societal impact.

“We are thrilled to be guiding Menhood through this important transition of public market debut and are confident in their potential for further success," stated Manick Wadhwa, Director at SKI Capital Services Limited.

SKI Capital Services Limited is a full-service investment bank and prime brokerage, offering comprehensive investment banking, securities, and investment management services to a diversified client base.

“Our mission at Menhood has always been clear—to challenge the status quo and provide every man with the tools they need for impeccable personal care," said Dushyant Gandotra, Founder & CEO of Menhood.

"Men's grooming has traditionally been a taboo topic, but it represents a huge, untapped market in India that we are eager to cultivate and normalize through education and high-quality care products.", expressed Shivam Bhateja, Co-Founder of Menhood.

Published: 29 Apr 2024, 06:31 PM IST
