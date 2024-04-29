Men grooming brand Menhood receives NSE's nod for SME IPO
SKI Capital Services will be sole Lead Manager to the issue. “SKI Capital will bring their extensive expertise and support to this pivotal phase of Menhood’s growth,” the company said in a statement.
Men's grooming brand Menhood, on April 29, said that it has received National Stock Exchange (NSE) approval to launch small and medium enterprise (SME) initial public offerings (IPO).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started