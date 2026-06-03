Merritronix IPO booked 315x on Day 3; GMP signals strong listing gains of 52%

The initial public offering (IPO) of Merritronix, which opened for subscription on June 1, closed today, June 3, with a solid response from investors. The SME IPO had sailed through on the first day of the book-building process amid a strong grey market premium (GMP).
The ₹70.03-crore SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 0.47 crore shares. Merritronix IPO price band was set at ₹141-149 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof.
The company plans to use the proceeds for business expansion and general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the IPO launch, Merritronix raised ₹19.91 crore from anchor investors through the allotment of 13.36 lakh equity shares.
The allotment of Merritronix IPO will be finalised tomorrow, 4 June, with the listing likely next week on 8 June on BSE SME.
Merritronix IPO GMP stood at ₹78 on the final day. Based on the upper end of the price band at ₹149, the estimated listing price works out to ₹227 per share, indicating a potential premium of about 52.35%.
According to market observers, the GMP hit a high of ₹93 and a low of ₹45. The grey market premium signals investor willingness to pay above the offer price.
Merritronix IPO was subscribed 314.91 times so far on the final day of bidding. The retail investor portion was subscribed 296.80 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category was booked 476.52 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment received 224.91 times bids.
According to data available at 4.50 pm, investors had bid for 98,50,32,000 crore shares against the 31,28,000 shares on offer.
Merritronix operates in the Electronics Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector and manufactures high-reliability, mission-critical electronic assemblies for industries such as defence, aerospace, telecommunications and industrial electronics.
Merritronix follows a business-to-business (B2B) model and offers end-to-end electronic manufacturing services, including component sourcing, printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, system integration, testing, box-build assembly and delivery of fully integrated electronic products.
The company caters to sectors such as defence and aerospace and manufactures products that comply with India's stringent industry standards.
GYR Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services is the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking is acting as the market maker.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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