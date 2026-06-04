Merritronix IPO share allotment likely today: Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online for SME IPO

Merritronix IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Merritronix saw overwhelming investor participation, and attention has now turned to share allotment, which is expected to be finalised today, 4 June, 2026.

The issue was open for subscription from 1-3 June. With the allotment likely to be completed today, the company is gearing up for its listing on Monday, 8 June. Merritronix shares are set to debut on BSE SME.

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Once the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will be processed tomorrow, 5 June.

Investors can check the Merritronix IPO allotment status online either through the BSE website or via Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue.

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A few simple steps must be followed to access the Merritronix IPO allotment status online.

Merritronix IPO Allotment Status: Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Merritronix ’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

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Your Merritronix IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Merritronix IPO Allotment Status: Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2] Select ‘Merritronix ’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Merritronix IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Merritronix IPO GMP Today Merritronix shares are showing moderate activity in the grey market. According to market trackers, the Merritronix IPO GMP stands at ₹80 per share today. Based on this premium, the stock is estimated to list at around ₹229 apiece, reflecting a 53.69% gain over the IPO price.

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Merritronix IPO Subscription Status, The IPO was subscribed 315.36 times by end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 297.67 times, and NII portion was booked 476.59 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 224.91 times bids.

The company has received bids for 98.64 crore shares against 31.28 lakh shares on offer.

Merritronix IPO Details The ₹70.03 crore SME IPO was a completely fresh issue comprising 0.47 crore equity shares. The company fixed the price band for the public issue at ₹141-149 per share, with a face value of ₹10 each. Investors were required to bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereafter.

The proceeds from the issue are proposed to be utilised for business expansion initiatives and general corporate purposes.

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Prior to the opening of the IPO, Merritronix raised ₹19.91 crore from anchor investors by allotting 13.36 lakh equity shares.

Merritronix operates in the Electronics Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) space, specialising in the production of high-reliability and mission-critical electronic assemblies. Its products cater to a range of sectors, including defence, aerospace, telecommunications and industrial electronics.

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The company follows a business-to-business (B2B) operating model and provides end-to-end electronic manufacturing solutions. Its services cover component sourcing, printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, system integration, testing, box-build assembly and the delivery of fully integrated electronic products.

With a strong focus on defence and aerospace applications, Merritronix manufactures products that adhere to India's stringent industry and quality standards.

GYR Capital Advisors is serving as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking is acting as the market maker for the IPO.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.