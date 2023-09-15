Meson Valves IPO allotment date: Meson Valves India IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, September 15). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Meson Valves IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. Meson Valves IPO listing date is fixed on Thursday, September 21.

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. Meson Valves IPO allotment link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 1 Please click the following link to access the Maashitla Securities Private Ltd website, which is Meson Valves IPO's registrar.

Step 2 The landing page that you see after clicking the link above will look like the one in the screenshot below.

Step 3 The IPOs that are currently managed by the registrar but are not yet active will also be displayed in this dropdown along with the active IPOs. However, one cannot view the online allocation status until Meson Valves IPO allotment status has been finalised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 One can then choose the company i.e Meson Valves India from the drop-down menu. In this instance, one can get the information on the registrar website either late today or by the middle of tomorrow, since the Meson Valves IPO allotment status will be finalised on Friday, September 15.

Step 5 Using the following IDs, one may check up the allotment status for the IPO.

Income Tax PAN (permanent account number) number - The application status can first be checked using your mapped Income Tax PAN number. Enter your alphanumeric 10-digit PAN number after choosing PAN from the drop-down box. Click the ‘Submit’ button after entering the PAN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Application number or CAF number- Additionally, by using your application number or CAF number, one can check the status of allocation. After entering the application or CAF number, click the ‘Search’ button. Enter the application exactly as it appears on the acknowledgement paper that was issued to you after completing the IPO application procedure. Then onecan click the ‘Submit’ button to receive the information about the shares that were allocated to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID- The beneficiary ID of your demat account can also be used. Then, as a single string, one must input the depository participant (DP) id and client id together. The NSDL string is alphanumeric while the CDSL string is numerical. Enter the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they are. Online DP statement or the statement of account both provide information about your DP and client ID. Then click on ‘Submit’ button.

Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Wednesday, September 20. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Monday, September 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meson Valves IPO details The ₹31.09 crore worth Meson Valves IPO is a fresh issue of 30.48 lakh shares of face value of ₹10 each. The SME IPO price band has been fixed at ₹102 per share.

In the IPO, the company reserved 47.44% shares each for retail investors and non-institutional investors (NII). The remaining 5.12% or 1.56 lakh shares are offered to the market maker of the IPO.

Meson Valves India IPO lot size is 1,200 shares and the minimum investment required by retail investors is ₹122,400. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meson Valves IPO GMP Today Meson Valves IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹97 per share, as per topsharebrokers.com. This means Meson Valves shares are trading higher by ₹97 than their issue price of ₹102, in the grey market.

Considering the issue price and the GMP today, Meson Valves shares’ estimated listing price is ₹199 apiece, which is 95.1% premium to the issue price of ₹102. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.