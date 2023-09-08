Meson Valves IPO booked 5.5 times so far on the first day; Check subscription status, latest GMP, other key details1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 04:13 PM IST
The ₹31.09 crore worth Meson Valves IPO is a fresh issue of 30.48 lakh shares of face value of ₹10 each. The SME IPO price band has been fixed at ₹102 per share.
Meson Valves IPO: The initial public offering of Meson Valves India Ltd, the manufacturer of valves and related flow control products, opened for subscription on September 8. Meson Valves IPO is an SME IPO and will close on September 12.
