Meson Valves IPO: Check subscription status, latest GMP as focus shifts to share allotment1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 04:19 PM IST
As the subscription period for Meson Valves IPO has ended, the investors who have bid for the public issue, will now focus on share allotment. Meson Valves IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on September 15, Friday.
Meson Valves IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Meson Valves India Ltd, the manufacturer of valves and related flow control products, received stellar response from all categories of investors during its subscription period.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started