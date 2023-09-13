Meson Valves IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Meson Valves India Ltd, the manufacturer of valves and related flow control products, received stellar response from all categories of investors during its subscription period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meson Valves IPO is an SME IPO which opened for subscription on September 8 and closed on September 12.

The public issue of Meson Valves India was subscribed 173.65 times in total. The IPO was subscribed 203.02 times in the retail category and 132.74 times in the Other category by September 12.

As the subscription period for Meson Valves IPO has ended, the investors who have bid for the public issue, will now focus on share allotment. Meson Valves IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on September 15, Friday.

Ahead of the Meson Valves IPO share allotment, let us take a look at what the grey market premium (GMP) suggests.

Meson Valves IPO GMP Today Meson Valves IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹90 per share, as per topsharebrokers.com. This means Meson Valves shares are trading higher by ₹90 than their issue price, in the grey market.

Considering the latest GMP today and the IPO price, Meson Valves India shares are estimated to be listed at ₹192 apiece, which is at 88.24% premium to the IPO price.

Meson Valves IPO Details The ₹31.09 crore worth Meson Valves IPO is a fresh issue of 30.48 lakh shares of face value of ₹10 each. The SME IPO price band was fixed at ₹102 per share.

The company had reserved 47.44% shares each for retail investors and non-institutional investors (NII). The remaining 5.12% or 1.56 lakh shares are offered to the market maker of the IPO.

Meson Valves India IPO lot size was 1,200 shares and the minimum investment required by retail investors is ₹122,400.