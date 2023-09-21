comScore
Meson Valves India IPO Listing: Meson Valves India Ltd, the manufacturer of valves and related flow control products, made a stellar debut in the Indian stock market Wednesday. Meson Valves shares were listed with a hefty premium of 90% at 193.80 apiece on BSE SME as against its issue price of 102 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Meson Valves India received strong investors as the issue was subscribed by a robust 173.65 times during September 8 to September 12.

The SME IPO was subscribed 203.02 times in the retail category and 132.74 times in the Other category.

The 31.09 crore worth Meson Valves IPO was a fresh issue of 30.48 lakh shares of face value of 10 each. The SME IPO price band was fixed at 102 per share.

In the IPO, the company reserved 47.44% shares each for retail investors and non-institutional investors (NII). The remaining 5.12% or 1.56 lakh shares are offered to the market maker of the IPO.

Meson Valves India IPO lot size was 1,200 shares and the minimum investment required by retail investors is 122,400.

Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 10:11 AM IST
