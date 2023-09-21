Meson Valves shares lists with a stellar 90% premium at ₹193.80 apiece on BSE SME1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Meson Valves IPO received strong investors as the issue was subscribed by a robust 173.65 times during September 8 to September 12.
Meson Valves India IPO Listing: Meson Valves India Ltd, the manufacturer of valves and related flow control products, made a stellar debut in the Indian stock market Wednesday. Meson Valves shares were listed with a hefty premium of 90% at ₹193.80 apiece on BSE SME as against its issue price of ₹102 per share.
