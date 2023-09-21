Meson Valves India IPO Listing: Meson Valves India Ltd, the manufacturer of valves and related flow control products, made a stellar debut in the Indian stock market Wednesday. Meson Valves shares were listed with a hefty premium of 90% at ₹193.80 apiece on BSE SME as against its issue price of ₹102 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initial public offering (IPO) of Meson Valves India received strong investors as the issue was subscribed by a robust 173.65 times during September 8 to September 12.

The SME IPO was subscribed 203.02 times in the retail category and 132.74 times in the Other category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ₹31.09 crore worth Meson Valves IPO was a fresh issue of 30.48 lakh shares of face value of ₹10 each. The SME IPO price band was fixed at ₹102 per share.

In the IPO, the company reserved 47.44% shares each for retail investors and non-institutional investors (NII). The remaining 5.12% or 1.56 lakh shares are offered to the market maker of the IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meson Valves India IPO lot size was 1,200 shares and the minimum investment required by retail investors is ₹122,400.