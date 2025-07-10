Meta Infotech IPO allotment finalised: Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

Meta Infotech IPO: The allotment for the issue that saw its subscription period end on Tuesday, 8 July 2025, has been finalized.

On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, the allotments for Meta Infotech's initial public offering were finalized. The proposed listing date for the Meta Infotech IPO is set for Friday, July 11, 2025, on the BSE SME.

Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the Meta Infotech IPO, while Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Meta Infotech IPO. Hem Finlease Private Limited is the market maker for the Meta Infotech IPO.

Since the registrar for the Meta Infotech IPO is Kfin Technologies Limited and the shares are to be listed on the BSE SME, the investors can check allotment status on the registrar Kfin Technologies website or on the BSE.

Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing.

Steps to check Meta Infotech IPO allotment status online on registrar's website Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Kfin Technologies Limited to check the Meta Infotech IPO allotment status by clicking the link:

Step 2: Select any one of the Links to check allotment status

Step 3: Select Meta Infotech IPO from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu.

Step 4: Select any of the following: the application number, Demat account, or the PAN number

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected on the Value Box

Step 6: Click on the submit button after entering the CAPTCHA.

Steps to check Meta Infotech IPO allotment status online on the BSE website Step 1: Head to the BSE website:

Step 2: Select Issue type and click on Equity

Step 3: Under the select issue name, select "META INFOTECH LIMITED" from the dropdown

Step 4: Thereafter, enter your details, such as application number and PAN information.

Step 5: Press “Submit” after clicking the CAPTCHA

Meta Infotech IPO GMP, or Grey Market Meta Infotech IPO GMP (grey market premium) stands at +45. This means that the Meta Infotech shares are commanding no premium of ₹45 over the issue price of ₹161 in the grey market, according to data from investorgain.com. The same also indicates that the listing of Meta Infotech IPO shares is anticipated to be with a 27.95% premium over the upper range of the offer price of ₹161 per share at ₹206.