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Metalic Technoforge SME IPO listing: Shares list at a 13% premium to the issue price, trim gains. Details here

The Metalic Technoforge IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, 21 July, and concluded on Thursday, 23 July, with an overall subscription of nearly 6 times.

Livemint, Written By Nishant Kumar
Published28 Jul 2026, 11:40 AM IST
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Metalic Technoforge shares were listed at a 13% premium to the issue price on 28 July.
Metalic Technoforge shares were listed at a 13% premium to the issue price on 28 July. (An AI-generated image)
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Metalic Technoforge IPO listing: Shares of Metalic Technoforge debuted on a positive note on the NSE on Tuesday, 28 July, amid cautious market sentiment. Metalic Technoforge share price opened at 87, up 13% from the IPO issue price of 77. The SME stock pared gains and traded at 83.50 around 11:30 AM, 8% higher with respect to the issue price.

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As per grey market sources, the stock's listing was slightly better-than-expectations, as the last grey market premium (GMP) of Metalic Technoforge shares signalled the stock could list at an 8% premium to the issue price.

Metalic Technoforge IPO details

The Metalic Technoforge IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, 21 July, and concluded on Thursday, 23 July, with an overall subscription of nearly 6 times.

The Metalic Technoforge IPO was a completely fresh issue of 64.88 lakh equity shares, to raise nearly 50 crore.

The company intends to use 30.8 crore from the net proceeds to set up its proposed manufacturing unit IV and upgrade existing facilities at its manufacturing plant in Rajkot.

Also Read | HUL Q1 consolidated profit drops 3% YoY to ₹2,673 crore

Further, it wants to use 6.72 crore for the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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Metalic Technoforge produces closed-die forgings and precision-machined components such as rings, ball studs, gears, and coupling assemblies, serving both domestic and international original equipment manufacturers in sectors such as automotive, agricultural equipment, hydraulics, construction machinery, and general engineering.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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HomeMarketsIPOMetalic Technoforge SME IPO listing: Shares list at a 13% premium to the issue price, trim gains. Details here
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