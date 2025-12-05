Methodhub Software IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of SME IPO in 10 key points

Methodhub Software IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Methodhub Software opened for public subscription on Friday, December 5. The company plans to raise ₹87.50 crore from the fresh issue of shares, which it will use to settle certain outstanding loans, meet working capital requirements, support its wholly-owned subsidiary MethodHub Consulting Inc. (USA), and for general corporate purposes.

The SME IPO is witnessing decent buying interest, with the issue being fully subscribed on the very first day. The grey market is also showing investor interest in Methodhub Software shares. The latest Methodhub Software GMP (grey market premium) indicates the stock could be listed at a premium of nearly 20%.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, December 4, the company raised ₹29.2 crore from anchor investors as it allotted 15,03,600 shares to them at a price of ₹194 per share.

Methodhub Software IPO subscription status By 2:15 PM on Friday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 1.39 times, with the retail portion booked 0.14 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 1.54 times. QIB's portion was booked 3.35 times till that time.

Methodhub Software IPO details 1. Methodhub Software IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Methodhub Software shares was ₹35. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at a premium of 18%.

2. Methodhub Software IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Friday, December 5, and closed on Tuesday, December 9.

3. Methodhub Software IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹190 to ₹194 per equity share.

4. Methodhub Software IPO size: The BSE SME IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 45 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 8 lakh shares.

5. Methodhub Software IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 1,200 shares.

6. Methodhub Software IPO reservation: QIBs have been offered 25,61,400 shares (47.49% of the issue). Retail investors have been offered 17,94,000 shares, or 33.26% of the net issue. The company has reserved 7,68,600 (14.25% of the net issue) for NIIs.

7. Methodhub Software IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Wednesday, December 10. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Thursday, December 11, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. Methodhub Software IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Horizon Management Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, and Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar.

9. Methodhub Software IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Friday, December 12.

10. Methodhub Software business overview: It is an IT services provider, with business across four locations in India and through its subsidiaries in the USA and Canada.

"We offer a wide range of IT and consulting services such as cloud services, data and AI services, cybersecurity, ERP/CRM integration, IT infrastructure, recruitment delivery services and combined offerings," reads the RHP.

For FY24, its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹5.41 crore, which rose to ₹11.50 crore in FY245. For the half year ended September 30, 2025, its profit stood at ₹10.35 crore.

Revenue from operations for FY24 was ₹56.80 crore, while for FY25, it was ₹134.86 crore. For the first half of FY26, its revenue stood at ₹80 crore.

