Methodhub Software IPO listing: Shares debut at 20% discount to IPO price on BSE SME

Methodhub Software IPO listing: Shares opened at 155.20, a 20% drop. The offer garnered a 28.91 times subscription and aims to repay loans and boost working capital from the IPO proceeds.

Updated12 Dec 2025, 10:31 AM IST
Methodhub Software IPO listing: Shares of Methodhub Software were off to a tepid start on Friday, December 12, as they debuted at a massive discount to the initial public offering (IPO) price on the BSE SME.

Methodhub Software share price opened at 155.20 — a 20% discount to the offer price of 194.

The listing missed expectations by a wide margin, as the grey market premium (GMP) earlier today was 17, signalling an 8.76% listing pop.

Soon after listing, Methodhub Software shares witnessed some buying and jumped to their 5% upper price band of 162.90. Yet, the SME stock remained 16.03% below its IPO price.

Methodhub Software IPO Details

Methodhub Software IPO, a book-built issue of 102.49 crore, was a combination of a fresh issue of 87.50 crore and an offer for sale of 14.99 crore.

The offer was open for bidding from December 5 to December 9, with the allotment finalised on December 10.

As of the final day, Methodhub Software IPO is subscribed 28.91 times, with the retail portion booked 21.54 times, the QIB segment 27.55 times and the NII quota 47.97 times.

Methodhub Software IPO price band was set at 190 to 194 per share. Investors could apply for the share sale in lots of 600 shares and multiples. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor is 2,32,800, as they need to apply for at least two lots.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the initial share sale for repayment of certain borrowings by the company, investment in a subsidiary, augmenting the working capital and for unidentified acquisitions, along with general corporate purposes.

MethodHub Software is an Information Technology (IT) services provider. The company offers next-gen business solutions to enhance the digital transformation journey of clients across the globe.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

