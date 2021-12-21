Metro Brands IPO: What GMP signals ahead of shares listing

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The initial public offering (IPO) of footwear retailer Metro Brands Limited was subscribed 3.64 times on the last day of subscription that closed on December 14. The company, which is backed by ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, had raised over ₹410 crore from anchor investors. The price range for the offer was ₹485-500 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initial public offering (IPO) of footwear retailer Metro Brands Limited was subscribed 3.64 times on the last day of subscription that closed on December 14. The company, which is backed by ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, had raised over ₹410 crore from anchor investors. The price range for the offer was ₹485-500 per share.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered 8.49 times subscription, while those for non-institutional investors 3.02 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 1.13 times. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered 8.49 times subscription, while those for non-institutional investors 3.02 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 1.13 times. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per market observers, Metro Brands shares are available at a discount of ₹65 in the grey market today, indicating a dull listing. The company's shares are expected to list leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At present, Metro Brands has 598 stores in 136 cities spread across India. Of these, 211 stores were opened in the last three years. Metro Brands had the 3rd highest number of exclusive retail outlets in India, in fiscal 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}