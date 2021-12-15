Metro Brands IPO: GMP signals Rakesh Jhunjhunwala tag not enough to boost demand

Highlighting the fundamentals of this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company's IPO, Choice Broking report says, "MBL is one of the largest footwear retailers with around 3-4 per cent market share in the organized market space and assigned subscribe rating to the IPO. In FY21, whole footwear retailing was impacted by the pandemic-led restrictions. Thus, we have bench-marked the IPO valuation to the performance during FY19-20. At a higher price band of ₹500, MBL is demanding a P/E multiple of 89.2 (to its average earnings of ₹5.6 per share over FY19-20), which is a premium to peer average multiple of 71.7. It has reported strong financial performance with robust cash flow generation. The company is consistently paying dividends since FY2000."