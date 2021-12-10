The company has fixed a price band of ₹485 to ₹500 per equity share for its maiden public issue. Metro Brands has a total of 598 stores in 136 cities across 30 cities and union territories.

The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed firm follows a company owned company operated model through its own multi branded outlets (MBO) and exclusive outlets (EBO).

It sells footwear under own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as third-party brands such as Crocs, Skechers, Clarks, Florsheim, and Fitflop.

The company has products in the economy price segment of ₹500-Rs1000, mid-segment of ₹1001- ₹3000 and premium segment i.e. over ₹3,000. It works with over 250 suppliers. As of September 30, 2021, it sold footwear as well as accessories across more than 10 owned brands and more than 25 third-party brands. Close to 35% of the company’s revenues come from tier 1 markets; south is its largest market in terms of revenues.

“It has the highest realisation per pair of Rs1,300 compared to other major footwear players," brokerage ICICI said in a note on the company. The company follows an asset light business model with all the products sourced through an outsourcing arrangement without owning a manufacturing facility.

India’s footwear market has grown from ₹630 billion in fiscal 2015 to ₹960 billion in FY20. However, the market is still largely unorganized and dominated by the mass-priced segment that occupies a 56% as of the overall footwear industry. This segment is largely catered to by unorganised players, comprising local footwear brands as well as unbranded footwear products.

Indian footwear consumption in value terms is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% to 17% between fiscal 2022 and 2025. This is on account of increasing income levels, standard of living, footwear as fashion statement, footwear volumes in urban areas with different footwear purchased for different occasions, women workforce participation, and brand awareness will contribute to the growth of footwear market, the brokerage said its note.

However, going forward organised footwear retailers and manufactures are expected to grow at CAGR of 20-22% between FY22 and FY25 with organised penetration expected to increase from 31% to over 40%, according to the brokerage.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.