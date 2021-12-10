Metro Brands IPO: Things you need to know

The company has products in the economy price segment of ₹500-Rs1000, mid-segment of ₹1001- ₹3000 and premium segment i.e. over ₹3,000. It works with over 250 suppliers. As of September 30, 2021, it sold footwear as well as accessories across more than 10 owned brands and more than 25 third-party brands. Close to 35% of the company’s revenues come from tier 1 markets; south is its largest market in terms of revenues.