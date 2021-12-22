Highlighting upon the valuations that is going against Metro Brands share listing; Ricky Kirpalani, Lead Sponsor at First Water Capital Fund (AIF) said, "Metro Brands, like some of the recent IPOs has a relatively large OFS component and post-Star Health experience, investors may not be scrambling to buy into Metro Brands post-listing. If subscription numbers and recent market sentiment are anything to go by, the listing may well happen at a discount to the issue price. While the business model has great potential in a consumer driven economy, valuations maybe considered to be quite rich if you normalize numbers. We may not be surprised if the stock languishes in the medium-term and under-performs the broader markets."