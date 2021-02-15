Subscribe
Home >Markets >Ipo >Microlender Arohan Financial files for 1,800 crore IPO
Photo: iStock

Microlender Arohan Financial files for 1,800 crore IPO

2 min read . 04:31 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized for augmenting the lenders capital base to meet their future capital requirements. As of September 2020, its CRAR was 25.78% of which Tier I capital was 21.01%

MUMBAI : Kolkata-based Arohan Financial Services Ltd on Monday filed the draft red herring prospectus with Securities Exchange Board of India to raise funds via initial public offering (IPO).

The Aavishkaar group promoted lender plans to raise between 1750-1800 crore through IPO, a person aware of the development said.

The public offer comprises a fund raise via fresh issuance of shares amounting to 850 crore. The IPO will also include an offer for sale (OFS) of 27.06 million equity shares by Maj Invest Financial Inclusion Fund II, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Tano India Private Equity Fund II, TR Capital III Mauritius and Aavishkaar Goodwell India Microfinance Development Company II Ltd; collectively.

The firm may also decide to undertake a pre-IPO placement of 150 crore. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized for augmenting the lenders capital base to meet their future capital requirements. As of September 2020, its CRAR was 25.78% of which Tier I capital was 21.01%

Arohan’s loan portfolio stood at 4,857 crore, as of 30 September. It serves 2.21 million borrowers in 17 states.

For fiscal year 2020, the lender has posted revenue of 921.80 crore, up 42% from a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at 126.80 crore, down 0.65% from last year. As of September 2020, Arohan Financial gross NPA was 2.43%.

However the company warned that the amount of its reported NPAs may increase in the future as a result of growth in non-repayment of loans by customers, and also due to factors such as the impact of covid-19 or any future RBI standstill on NPAs as a result of a moratorium.

Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities, Nomura and SBI Capital Markets are managing the IPO.

