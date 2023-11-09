Micropro Software Solutions IPO allotment finalised; here’s how to check status
Micropro Software Solutions IPO is an SME IPO and the company’s shares will be listed on NSE SME. The IPO received strong demand from investors during the IPO bidding period.
Micropro Software Solutions IPO Allotment Status: Micropro Software Solutions IPO share allotment has been finalised today, November 9. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Micropro Software Solutions IPO allotment status in the registrar’s portal, which is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.
