Micropro Software Solutions IPO allotment finalised; here’s how to check status

Micropro Software Solutions IPO Allotment Status: Micropro Software Solutions IPO share allotment has been finalised today, November 9. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Micropro Software Solutions IPO allotment status in the registrar’s portal, which is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment.

If you have applied for the Micropro Software IPO, you can check your share application status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.

Here’s how to check the Micropro Software Solutions IPO allotment status:

Step 1

Visit the website of Purva Sharegistry on this link - https://www.purvashare.com/queries/index.php

Step 2

Select “Micropro Software Solutions" in the company name section.

Step 3

Enter Application Number or PAN

Step 4

Click on ‘Search’

Your Micropro Software Solutions IPO allotment status will be available on your screen or on the display of your cell phone.

Micropro Software Solutions IPO Subscription Status

Micropro Software Solutions IPO received strong demand from investors during the IPO bidding period. The IPO has been subscribed 36.88 times in total as the issue received bids for over 13.27 crore equity shares as against 36 lakh shares on the offer.

The public issue has been subscribed 49.08 times in the retail category and 22.60 times in the Other category.

Micropro Software Solutions IPO GMP

Micropro Software Solutions IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, has dropped to ₹4 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the Micropro Software Solutions shares are trading higher by ₹4 apiece in the grey market than its issue price of ₹81.

The estimated listing price of Micropro Software Solutions shares, according to the GMP today and the issue price, would be ₹85 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 5% to the IPO price.

Micropro Software Solutions IPO Details

Micropro Software Solutions IPO opened for subscription on November 3 and closed on November 7.

Micropro Software Solutions IPO is an SME IPO and the company’s shares will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on November 16, 2023.

The total issue size of Micropro Software Solutions IPO is ₹30.70 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 37.9 lakh equity shares.

Micropro IPO price band is fixed at ₹81 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹129,600.

Swaraj Shares and Securities Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Micropro Software Solutions IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

