Micropro Software Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Micropro Software Solutions Ltd, the IT services company, opened for subscription on Friday, November 3. Micropro Software Solutions IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue.

Micropro Software Solutions is an IT service company and provides Software Development, Data Processing, Software Training and other Software Solutions. Micropro IPO saw strong investors’ interest as the public offer was fully subscribed on the first day itself.

Micropro Software Solutions IPO Details

Micropro Software Solutions IPO opened for subscription on Friday, November 3, and will close on Tuesday, November 7. The IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on November 10 and initiation of refunds may take place on November 13.

Micropro Software Solutions shares will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on November 16, 2023.

The total issue size of Micropro Software Solutions IPO is ₹30.70 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 37.9 lakh equity shares.

Micropro IPO price band is fixed at ₹81 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹129,600.

Swaraj Shares and Securities Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Micropro Software Solutions IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Micropro Software Solutions IPO Subscription Status

Micropro Software Solutions IPO has been subscribed 1.82 times so far on Friday, the first day of the bidding process. The issue received bids for 65.53 lakh equity shares as against 36 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available till 4:35 pm.

The public issue has been subscribed 3.33 times in the retail category and 31% in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category so far.

Micropro Software Solutions IPO GMP Today

Micropro Software Solutions IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹30 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the Micropro Software Solutions shares are trading at a premium of ₹30 apiece in the grey market.

