Micropro Software Solutions IPO opens; check subscription status, latest GMP, other key things to know
Micropro IPO price band is fixed at ₹81 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹129,600.
Micropro Software Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Micropro Software Solutions Ltd, the IT services company, opened for subscription on Friday, November 3. Micropro Software Solutions IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue.
