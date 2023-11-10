Micropro Software Solutions share price makes a flat debut; shares list at ₹80 apiece on NSE SME
Micropro Software Solutions IPO made a flat debut on NSE SME, with the share price listed at ₹80 per share, 1.2% lower than the issue price of ₹81.
Micropro Software Solutions IPO listing date: Micropro Software Solutions share price made a flat debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Micropro Software Solutions share price today was listed at ₹80 per share, 1.2% lower than the issue price of ₹81. Following a flat opening, Micropro Software Solutions shares were locked in 5% lower circuit.
