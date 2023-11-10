Micropro Software Solutions IPO listing date: Micropro Software Solutions share price made a flat debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Micropro Software Solutions share price today was listed at ₹80 per share, 1.2% lower than the issue price of ₹81. Following a flat opening, Micropro Software Solutions shares were locked in 5% lower circuit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Micropro Software Solutions IPO opened for subscription on Friday, November 3, and closed on Tuesday, November 7. Micropro Software Solutions IPO's price band was set at ₹81.

Micropro is an IT services provider that works in the fields of data processing, software development, and software training. The IT department of the organisation employs over 150 experts. Serving more than 4,000 clients, the business provides services to nations including Africa, the United States, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

Micropro Software Solutions IPO Details The total issue size of Micropro Software Solutions IPO is ₹30.70 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 37.9 lakh equity shares.

With this issue, the company hopes to generate funds for the purposes listed below and benefit from being listed on the stock exchange.

General corporate reasons, funding capital expenditure requirements, and working capital requirements.

Swaraj Shares and Securities Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Micropro Software Solutions IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Hitesh Dhirajlal Parikh, Prashant Renukadas Rajurkar, Sanjay Yadavrao Mokashi, Meenakshi Sanjay Mokashi, Shefali Hitesh Parikh, and Swati Prashant Rajurkar are the company's promoters.

Micropro Software Solutions IPO GMP Today Micropro Software Solutions IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, was ₹4 per share, as per investorgain.com. This indicates that the Micropro Software Solutions shares are trading higher by ₹4 apiece in the grey market than its issue price of ₹81.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

