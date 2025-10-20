Midwest IPO allotment LIVE Updates: Step-by-step guide to check status; here's what GMP hints about listing

Midwest allotment date: The Midwest IPO share allotment will be finalised today, Monday, October 20. Investors who applied for the Midwest IPO can check the Midwest IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Midwest IPO GMP today is ₹101.
Quartz processor, Midwest opened its subscription on Wednesday, October 15 and concluded on Friday, October 17. By the end of the final bidding day, the IPO received strong interest from non-institutional investors, oversubscribing by 168.07 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) also showed significant enthusiasm, with an oversubscription rate of 139.87 times, while retail investors participated with an oversubscription of 24.26 times. Midwest IPO subscription status was 87.89 times on the third day, as per BSE data.
Investors can confirm whether they have received shares and the respective quantities by adhering to the allocation guidelines. An important factor in verifying the IPO allotment status is grasping the overall share availability. For applicants who did not receive any shares, the company will initiate refunds. Those who have been allotted shares will see them credited straight to their demat accounts.
For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Thursday, October 23. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Midwest IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, October 24.
Midwest, based in Telangana, manages 16 granite mines in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, extracting high-quality Black Galaxy granite, which is sourced solely from a specific village in Andhra Pradesh, along with Absolute Black granite. Both types of granite are commonly utilized in international real estate developments.
If you've applied for the Midwest IPO, you can check your allotment status online on Monday through the Kfin Technologies Ltd website, which acts as the IPO registrar. Here’s how to do it:
Step 1:
Navigate to the Kfin Technologies Ltd website using this link: [Kfin Technologies IPO Status](https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/). Once on the site, you will find the option to check your status through one of five methods.
Step 2:
From the dropdown menu titled "Select IPO," choose "Midwest IPO."
Step 3:
To verify your status, input your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.
Step 4:
- If you select the application number method, enter your application number along with the captcha code, then click "Submit."
- For the Demat Account method, provide your account details along with the captcha code, and then hit "Submit."
- If you prefer the PAN option, enter your PAN number together with the captcha code, and then click "Submit."
Midwest IPO GMP today is ₹101. This indicates Midwest share price is trading at a premium of ₹101 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Midwest share price was indicated at ₹1,166 apiece, which is 9.48% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,065.
According to recent data from the last 11 sessions of grey market activities, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to list strongly. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP observed is ₹175.50, as per expert analysis.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
