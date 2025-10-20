Midwest IPO allotment LIVE Updates: Step-by-step guide to check status; here's what GMP hints about listing

Midwest allotment date: The Midwest IPO share allotment will be finalised today, Monday, October 20. Investors who applied for the Midwest IPO can check the Midwest IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Midwest IPO GMP today is ₹101.

Quartz processor, Midwest opened its subscription on Wednesday, October 15 and concluded on Friday, October 17. By the end of the final bidding day, the IPO received strong interest from non-institutional investors, oversubscribing by 168.07 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) also showed significant enthusiasm, with an oversubscription rate of 139.87 times, while retail investors participated with an oversubscription of 24.26 times. Midwest IPO subscription status was 87.89 times on the third day, as per BSE data.

Investors can confirm whether they have received shares and the respective quantities by adhering to the allocation guidelines. An important factor in verifying the IPO allotment status is grasping the overall share availability. For applicants who did not receive any shares, the company will initiate refunds. Those who have been allotted shares will see them credited straight to their demat accounts.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Thursday, October 23. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Midwest IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, October 24.

Midwest, based in Telangana, manages 16 granite mines in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, extracting high-quality Black Galaxy granite, which is sourced solely from a specific village in Andhra Pradesh, along with Absolute Black granite. Both types of granite are commonly utilized in international real estate developments.

(Stay tuned for more updates)