Midwest IPO allotment status to be finalised soon. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Midwest IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Black Galaxy Granite producer and exporter Midwest Ltd received stellar demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Midwest IPO allotment date.

The public issue was open from October 15 to 17, and Midwest IPO allotment date is likely soon. The IPO listing date is October 24, and Midwest shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Midwest IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on October 23, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Midwest IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Dam Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is Midwest IPO registrar.

In order to do Midwest IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Midwest IPO allotment status online.

Midwest IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Midwest Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Midwest IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Midwest IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Midwest Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Midwest IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Midwest IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Midwest Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Midwest IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Midwest IPO GMP Today Midwest shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to the market experts, Midwest IPO GMP today is ₹110 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Midwest shares are trading higher by ₹110 apiece than their issue price.

Midwest IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹1,175 apiece, which is at a premium of more than 10% to the IPO price of ₹1,065 per share.

Midwest IPO allotment status will be fixed soon, and the IPO listing date is October 24,

Midwest IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from Wednesday, October 15, to Friday, October 17. Midwest IPO allotment date is likely to be fixed soon, and the IPO listing date is October 24, Friday. Midwest shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹451 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 23.47 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹250 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 18.87 lakh shares worth ₹201 crore. Midwest IPO price band was set at ₹1,014 to ₹1,065 per share.

Midwest IPO has been subscribed 87.89 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 24.26 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 168.07 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 139.87 times subscription.

Dam Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the Midwest IPO registrar.