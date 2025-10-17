Midwest IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Issue booked 11.73x so far. Check GMP, review, subscription. Should you apply or not?

Midwest IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Midwest IPO subscription status was 11.73 times by the end of the second day. Investors showed strong participation, maintaining the excitement surrounding the IPO. The subscription for the retail segment was 8.19 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion saw a remarkable booking of 33.20 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion attracted bids that were 1.84 times oversubscribed. The employee allocation was subscribed 9.12 times.
On its first day of bidding, the Midwest IPO subscription status was 1.84 times. The initial public offering, launched by the Telangana-based company on October 15, gained significant traction by the day's end, primarily driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed closely by retail investors. Midwest IPO GMP today stands at ₹175.5. This suggests that the Midwest shares are trading at a premium of ₹175.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
In the public offering, Midwest IPO has allocated 50% of the shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and at least 35% for retail investors. Additionally, a portion of shares is reserved for employees, totaling up to 1 crore.
The Midwest IPO comprises a new share issuance valued at ₹250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth ₹201 crore.
Of the fresh issuance, ₹130.3 crore is designated for the second phase of expanding its quartz facility through its subsidiary Midwest Neostone, ₹25.7 crore is earmarked for electric dump trucks, and ₹3.2 crore will be set aside for solar energy integration at specific mining sites.
The Midwest IPO is being managed by DAM Capital Advisors, Intensive Fiscal Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, with Kfin Technologies Ltd serving as the registrar for the offering.
“With 40+ years in natural stone, the company leads India’s Black Galaxy Granite export market (64%) with 44,992 cu.m. exported in FY25 and dominates Absolute Black Granite production (15.7% of black granite output). EBITDA and PAT have grown steadily. Despite a 2015 CBI notice involving promoter Mr. Kollareddy and a higher PE of 27x vs peers’ 12x, profit margins remain strong. With near-monopoly status, it is recommended to “SUBSCRIBE” for long-term, higher-risk investors,” said Canara Bank Securities Ltd.
The company has received bids for 3,65,58,438 shares against 31,17,460 shares on offer, at 17:00 IST, according to data on BSE.
Midwest IPO GMP today is ₹145. This indicates Midwest share price is trading at a premium of ₹145 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Midwest share price was indicated at ₹1,210 apiece, which is 13.62% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,065.
According to the activities in the grey market over the past eight sessions, the GMP for today's IPO is rising and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The lowest GMP observed is ₹0.00, while the peak GMP reaches ₹175.50, as stated by experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.