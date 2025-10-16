Midwest IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: Issue subscribed 1.84x so far. GMP hints over 16% listing pop.Check review, key details

Midwest IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: Midwest IPO subscription status on the first bidding day was 1.84 times. The initial public offering of the firm based in Telangana, which kicked off on October 15, sailed through successfully towards the end of the day led by non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed by retail investors. Midwest IPO GMP today is ₹175.5. This indicates Midwest share price is trading at a premium of ₹175.5 in the grey market on Thursday, according to investorgain.com.
Midwest IPO has allocated 50% of the shares in the public offering for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and at least 35% for retail investors. Additionally, there are shares reserved for employees amounting to a total of up to 1 crore.
Midwest IPO consists of a new share issuance amounting to ₹250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) valued at ₹201 crore.
From the fresh issuance, ₹130.3 crore will be allocated for the Phase II expansion of its quartz facility through its subsidiary Midwest Neostone, ₹25.7 crore will be invested in electric dump trucks, and ₹3.2 crore will be dedicated to solar energy integration at certain mines.
The Midwest IPO is managed by DAM Capital Advisors, Intensive Fiscal Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, with Kfin Technologies Ltd acting as the registrar for the offering.
The company intends to raise ₹250 crore by issuing new shares, while promoters - Kollareddy Rama Raghava Reddy and Guntaka Ravindra Reddy - will be offering shares worth up to ₹201 crore through an offer-for-sale.
The initial size of the IPO has been decreased from ₹650 crore as the company has adjusted its offer-for-sale amount to ₹201 crore from the previously announced ₹400 crore.
Quartz Processor Midwest, acknowledged as the top producer of Black Galaxy and Absolute Black granite in India, secured ₹135 crore from anchor investors prior to its initial public offering on October 14.
Prominent institutions involved in the anchor investment consist of Goldman Sachs Funds, particularly the Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio, along with Edelweiss Life Insurance Company.
Tentatively, Midwest IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, October 20 and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, October 23, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Midwest share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, October 24.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Midwest share price was indicated at ₹1,240.5 apiece, which is 16.48% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,065.
According to the grey market activities over the last seven sessions, today’s IPO GMP shows an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹175.50, as per experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
