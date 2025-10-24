Midwest IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in the Indian stock market

Midwest IPO Listing: Midwest shares will get listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received stellar demand. Midwest IPO listing date is 24 October 2025, Friday.

The public issue of the Black Galaxy Granite producer and exporter was open for subscription from October 15 to 17, and the IPO allotment date was October 20. Midwest IPO listing date is today, October 24, Friday, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, October 24, 2025, the equity shares of Midwest Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the Midwest shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, October 24, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Midwest IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Midwest IPO GMP today and analysts signal the debut with a strong premium. Here’s what Midwest IPO GMP today indicates about the listing price:

Midwest IPO GMP Today The trend for Midwest shares remains bullish in the grey market. Midwest IPO GMP today has risen to ₹111 per share, market experts said. This indicates that in the grey market, Midwest shares are trading higher by ₹111 apiece than their issue price.

Midwest IPO Listing Price Midwest IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹1,176 apiece, which is at a premium of more than 10% to the IPO price of ₹1,065 per share.

Analysts also estimate that the Midwest shares would list with a premium of around 9-10% to the issue price.

“Midwest’s ₹451-crore IPO comes with strong operating metrics and visible leadership in Black Galaxy granite. The issue, subscribed nearly 92 times, drew ₹135 crore in anchor demand, and grey-market trends suggest a 9–10% premium to the upper price band on listing,” said Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS.

Near term, a positive debut appears likely; over the medium term, performance will hinge on execution discipline and expansion strategy, he added.

The ₹451 crore worth Midwest IPO was open from October 15 to 17, and was subscribed 87.89 times in total.

Dam Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the Midwest IPO registrar.

Midwest IPO listing date is today, October 24, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

